The efforts of Halton Police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit have culminated in the laying of charges against a male suspect accused of engaging in secretly recording male victims for sexual purposes across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
The tale of deception began to unravel on March 23, 2023. At the Cineplex Cinemas nestled within the bounds of 2081 Winston Park Drive in Oakville, a 13-year-old boy entered the restroom. Within the confines of that stall, the young boy's gaze locked onto a male figure who was secretly filming his private moments from above the bathroom stall.
The police started an investigation to decipher the truth behind this heinous act, and the suspect was identified. Robert Russell, a 30-year-old resident of Brampton, was apprehended in Oakville on April 1, 2023. He was charged with voyeurism. Russell was held in custody pending a bail hearing at that time.
Yet, as the investigation continued, more revelations emerged. The timeline of Russel's actions extended from October 2021 to March 2023, encompassing approximately 30 locations across the GTA. The reaches of his surveillance even rose to a place in Montreal, casting a broader net of intrusion that spanned sporting events, movie theatres, and public pools, among others. Russell's clandestine camera captured males of all ages in men's public washrooms, from 3 to adulthood.
In the wake of newfound evidence, Robert Russell was apprehended again on August 3, 2023, and he was charged with voyeurism, making child pornography, and possession of child pornography.
The police believe there are additional and unidentified victims of Russell. They asked anyone with information or who he had victimized to contact the police.