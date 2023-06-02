Renfrew – If a resident of Whitewater Region should happen to lose a dog and it is eventually found through by-law services, chances are it will end up in the Renfrew Impoundment Facility after town council agreed to enter into a four-year agreement with Whitewater Region.
During last Tuesday`s council meeting, a recommendation brought forward by the Fire, Recreation and Committee Services Committee that outlined a five-year contract between the two municipalities beginning later this year and running until 2027 was approved.
Councillor Jason Legris, chair of the committee, told council the committee met on May 16 and was very supportive of the arrangement. While presenting the report, he noted there will likely be a $1,000 surplus this year as part of the five-year deal.
The contract contains a gradual increase for Whitewater as the 2024 fee is set at $1,740 and works on a sliding scale for the remainder of the agreement. In 2025, the township will pay $1,775 moving up to $1,810 in 2026 and the last year of the agreement will require an installment of $1,850.
This is the first agreement of this type between the two municipalities and it follows the closing of the dog impoundment facility in Bonnechere Valley (BV). At one time there were nine municipal partners in the BV facility, but the number dropped to six. BV council made the decision to close when a report indicated there were only five dogs in the pound in 2022, so keeping it open didn’t make financial sense.
Under the terms of the five-year agreement, the town permits Whitewater Region to use the impoundment facility located at 529 Lisgar Avenue for the purpose of housing dogs picked up by the Township’s Animal Control Officers. The township’s Animal Control Services are presently provided by MLES, which is the same company that is used by Renfrew.
The language and conditions of the Whitewater agreement will be very similar to previous agreements the town used for other townships.
It appears that Renfrew is following the multi-partnership model that BV introduced. Once the Whitewater agreement is signed, they will be joining Horton Township (2023 – 2027), McNab/Braeside (2023 – 2027), Admaston/Bromley (2022 – 2026) and Greater Madawaska (2022 – 2026).
The annual fees that are contained in the Whitewater agreement will be issued to the four other municipalities and as Reeve Peter Emon pointed out, the use of a fee structure that is the same across the board for all parties is a positive move.
“I like the way the five-year rate increases incrementally over the term of the contract,” he said. “It is a reasonable and progressive model that guarantees sustainable income for the length of the agreement.”
He said sometimes a partner will bow out before the final year has kicked in and the fees cannot be recouped. He said the partnership is reasonable and is a good resource for all the local governments to have access to.