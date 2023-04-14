It has been just over a year since Manitoba Farmer Wellness first opened. This year, the group is hoping to provide care for even more producers looking for help with their mental health.
Manitoba Farmer Wellness, created for farmers by farmers, was launched in March 2022 after Gerry Friesen, the organization’s chief administrative officer, and other members of the board recognized a gap in the ability to access mental health services in the agriculture sector. The organization offers no-cost counselling and support to Manitoba farm families.
Last year, 120 spots were open for farmers and their family members who needed support with their mental health. The services include six free, confidential, one-on-one, one-hour counselling sessions with a registered counsellor who has a background in agriculture.
“Our goal this year is to raise funds to help 160 farmers,” Friesen said. “We’ve noticed a significant increase in people reaching out for services.”
The organization raises money and pays for the counselling sessions on its own, which is why outreach and awareness is so important, Friesen said. From being active on social media to having a presence at Manitoba Ag Days in January, the more people that know about Manitoba Farmer Wellness, the better, he added.
One-quarter of all Manitobans deal with mental illness, according to a report released by the Manitoba Centre for Health Policy. The Anxiety Disorders Association of Manitoba says one in four people will experience an anxiety disorder in their lifetime.
The University of Guelph’s 2021 survey on mental health outcomes in agriculture noted that farmers are experiencing mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation at higher rate than the general population.
When you couple those statistics with farming, which Friesen said can often be an isolating job that is subject to the ups and downs of the economy and the instability of Mother Nature, it’s important that producers know where to turn to when they find themselves struggling.
“If you don’t need these services, good for you. But we all know someone that does, so let’s make sure we spread the word. Let’s make sure we tell others about this program,” Friesen said.
A former producer who goes by the name “the Recovering Farmer” in his public speaking events, Friesen is no stranger to the challenges that mental health can throw at people. His career in farming and the stress involved in it contributed to his own mental health journey, and now he’s passionate about talking to others to let them know that no matter how dark things seem, there is always hope, and that there is no shame in asking for help.
“There needs to be an outlet,” Friesen said. “There needs to be a dedicated service.”
Providing the role of that dedicated service and offering mental health counselling to farmers means that producers and their families who opt to take part in the six sessions Manitoba Farmer Wellness offers have a lot of groundwork covered to further their healing, Friesen said.
The group is able to change the lives of so many people thanks to the generosity of personal donors, individuals, businesses and commodity groups, who Friesen said Manitoba Farmer Wellness could not exist without. Since the organization receives no government funding, donations of all sizes are incredibly helpful, he added.
“I went to the mail last week, and there was a cheque in there for $150,” Friesen said. “I’ve received cheques from people I don’t know, that just cut a cheque. It’s amazing.”
At the same time the group’s organizers are focusing on fundraising, they’re also setting intake goals for next winter, Friesen said, in hopes of reaching even more people in the future.