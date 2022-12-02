Police arrested a 22-year-old man in Long's Creek in connection with an early-morning shooting incident in Hanwell, near Fredericton, at 4:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2.
The arrest at 12:15 p.m. also led to the cancellation of an Emergency Alert the RCMP posted at 10:45 a.m.
Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP said the Oromocto RCMP and Fredericton Police Force responded to reports of a shooting on Leafwood Drive in the Hanwell Trailer Park.
He said two people were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while police arrested a man at the scene.
While the Long's Creek arrest ended the need for the alert, Ouellette said police remain active at the site of the shooting, in Long's Creek and elsewhere as they continue to investigate.
"The Alert Ready has concluded, and residents can return to their regular activities," said Ouellette. "This is still very much an active investigation. If you have any information that could assist investigators, please contact police right away."
Ouellette said police posted the Alert Ready when its investigation identified a suspect vehicle containing one or more suspects who potentially fled the scene.
He said with at least one person and possibly firearms in the car, police issued the alert to protect the public, advising them to call 911 rather than approach the vehicle.
Ouellette said such an alert must meet specific criteria, which in this case, it did.
"We want to thank the public for their cooperation during this incident," said Ouellette. "We especially appreciate their assistance in sharing our information as quickly as possible and helping to keep 911 lines clear for emergencies and information related to the incident."
Ouellette declined to offer details of the discovery of the vehicle and the arrest in Long's Creek, situated between Fredericton and Nackawic, citing the ongoing investigation.