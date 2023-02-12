South Algonquin Township council, at their meeting on Feb. 1, discussed making Reserve transfers, based on a report submitted by Jennifer Baragar, the deputy treasurer. After discussion and questions, council voted to make these Reserve transfers after the township’s final audit is completed by the township’s auditors after the week of Feb. 27.
Mayor Ethel LaValley introduced Baragar’s report at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and asked her to speak on it. Baragar said that this was a report that was done each year at this time.
“It’s an annual process completed before the auditor comes in to close out our year-end. Our audit is scheduled for the week of Feb. 27. It’ll be two to three days of in-person and the remainder of the week would be completed off-site by the auditor,” she says.
According to Baragar, the auditor and staff examine the difference between budget versus actuals to determine surplus or deficit position each year. This determination gives them guidance on reserve transfer requirements for incomplete projects and obligatory grant funding. The audit will be done by MacKillican and Associates, Chartered Professional Accountants from Renfrew.
Baragar says that MacKillican and Associates will, when the audit is done, present to council their findings, detailing the reserve and reserve fund balances, most likely in April.
Baragar asked if there were any questions, adding that a lot of the transfers were detailed in the 2022 budget and approved by council. She said the final numbers were coming out now that the spending had occurred.
Council authorized Bryan Martin, the CAO/clerk-treasurer to make the year-end Reserve transfers effective Dec. 31, 2022. They are as follows; $375,770.72 from General Reserve, $13,729.00 from Elections Reserve, $25,109.89 from Fire Facilities/Equipment Reserve, $167,477.67 from Gas Tax Reserve, $136,352.83 from Roads Reserve (OCIF Grant), $33,041.62 from Recreation Facility/Equipment/Programming Reserve, $21,760.00 from Planning Reserve, $74.56 from Recreation Committee Reserve (Whitney Rec Committee), $2,466.13 to Gas Tax Reserve, $3,861.36 to Recreation Committee Reserve (Murchison & Lyell Rec Committee) and $5,000.00 to Recreation Facility/Equipment/Programming Reserve. After this, the remaining surplus will be transferred to General Reserve. The transferred surplus will be reassigned to the appropriate reserve accounts when this is determined.
Baragar also spoke of the Interim Tax Billing Bylaw and what it entailed. It allows the municipality to levy amounts on the assessment of property to be applied to interim billing with installments due on March 31 and on May 31. The levied amount shall not exceed 50 per cent of the total amount of taxes for municipal, county and school purposes that were levied on the property in the previous year. This was a bylaw council passed later on in the meeting. She also mentioned that the budget meeting scheduled for Feb. 15 had been postponed to March 15, as they were waiting on a couple of key amounts to come through to them; DNSSAB and Castlehomme being the two main ones. There were also some quotes for capital projects they were also waiting on.
Since council had no questions for Baragar on her report, LaValley moved council on to other business.