Sean McCormick is the featured artist at the Strathmore Municipal Library for the month of July, showcasing and selling his photographs created from around the local community.
McCormick said he was honoured to be asked by the staff at the library to join in and showcase a gallery.
“I used to have my own private gallery in Oyen about a decade ago. I ran a PC repair shop, but the space was larger than I needed, so I set aside a portion of the space as a gallery of my work. I’m usually happy to just display work online and network with other photographers there,” he explained.
Formerly a professional photographer, McCormick stepped back from the scene to rediscover the joy in the hobby, as opposed to working strictly for a profit.
He added his love for the art began with a No. 2 Kodak Brownie gifted to him by his grandmother at the age of five, which encouraged him to explore and start shooting.
“My grandmother and grandfather had run a portrait studio in Innisfail, Alta. after WWII so there is some history of photography in my family. Anyhow, the Brownie introduced me to exploring the world through a camera. I only got to do it in fits and starts because of the expense involved,” he said. “I was also the child of a blind, single parent so there wasn’t exactly an emphasis on photography in my childhood home. I got deep into photography in my early thirties when digital cameras became good enough and cheap enough to be feasible. I hit the ground running at that point and I haven’t stopped.”
McCormick explained he keeps excited about continuing to pursue photography by advancements made into the available technology. Upgrading to a mirrorless camera from a traditional DSLR (Digital Single Lens Reflex) several years ago, he said he has found a lot of joy in experimenting with the new gear.
“I also didn’t expect mobile phone cameras to become as exceptional as they are now – the quality of their images exceeds what I was getting with my 35 mm rangefinder film camera back in my twenties and at almost no cost,” he said. “Exploring new technology as it comes out is really a lot of fun for me.”
The sale of McCormick’s photographs will go entirely to the library for the duration of his gallery, as well as until the end of this year.
He explained the decision to donate the proceeds stems from an appreciation of the local artist community, and a wish to support them, as well as to continue to see a healthy and active library in town.
“I feel libraries are important hubs in our communities offering inexpensive and free programs needed by many,” he said. “Having a healthy library is part of having a healthy community. As well, literacy and literacy programs are important to me.”
McCormick’s photography can also be viewed and purchased online via his website during and following the display of his gallery.