Saturday, February 4th, the Wakaw Rec Centre was transformed into a place of magic and mystery as the Wakaw Dance Club hosted their fundraising cabaret featuring entertainment by magician Matt Gore. Dance Club president Ashley Jeffery acted as mistress of ceremonies and opened the evening by welcoming everyone and thanking them for supporting the club. The dance club fundraises to help cover the cost of attending the Spring Stars dance festival. As a rural small-town club, the cost of attending the festival as a semi-competitive group is more than the club can cover on its own. Festival fees and registration cost $2226, instructor fees cost $2000 and the costumes cost $4000 and this is on top of the monthly facility rental of $400, plus the regular instructor wages and mileage. This year 38 dancers will be competing in the Spring Stars Festival in March. The Spring Stars Festival is a dance organization dedicated to raising funds for cancer research and treatment in Saskatchewan.
Having performed all over the world and being an international award winning magician heralding from Cape Town South Africa, Matt Gore – The Ginger Ninja promised to be an amazing show and he did not let anyone down. He started his comedic magic show by saying to the audience, “I bet when you heard South African entertainer you didn’t expect a pale ginger!”, and the laughs continued throughout the show while he amazed with his magic. By all accounts, those in attendance agreed that Matt Gore is a phenomenal performer and he further endeared himself to the audience by staying after his hour-long performance and talking and visiting with people as he performed random magic tricks for people. One person said they ‘so badly’ wanted to ask how he did some of the tricks but at the same time really didn’t want to know and spoil that feeling of wonder.
The approximately 140 guests who attended were treated to Matt Gore’s performance followed by opportunities to enjoy some music and dance, a pulled pork evening lunch, and of course opportunities to win raffle prizes.
The door prize was won by Lorna Phillips. Norinne Sawitsky won the 12v electric cooler, Marlies Jeffery won the $180 Cineplex movie and snack bundle, and Ryan Wheeler from Shaunavon won the Mystery Wallet worth $1547. The Mystery Wallet was filled with gift cards and cash from a variety of retail organizations such as Cabella’s, Canadian Tire and Starbucks to name but a few. The 50/50 winner Larissa Macfie took home $690.00.
The estimated total raised by the event was around $5400 with some bills still needing to be calculated. The Wakaw Dance Club was very happy with the turnout and with people’s generosity and they look forward to the dance festival next month.