The Blue Mountains council will finish the current term of council with six members.
At its meeting on Oct. 31, council formally declared the seat of the late Coun. Jim Uram vacant for the remainder of the term. Uram died on Oct. 9.
After the death of a sitting member of council, the Municipal Act requires council to declare the seat vacant at one of its next two meetings. However, because Uram passed away within 90 days of the municipal election the town does not have to fill the vacant seat.
“This is a very sad occasion,” said Mayor Alar Soever. “It’s an administrative thing we have to do.”
The new council elected on Oct. 24, will be sworn into office on November 21, 2022.