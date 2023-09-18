ADELAIDE METCALFE - At a pivotal Adelaide Metcalfe council meeting, the spotlight shone bright on the township's Fire Services. Entrusted with the task was Richard Boyes, President of Emergency Services Strategy and Solutions Inc., who unveiled the findings of the Fire Services Review and Community Risk Assessment. This comprehensive examination was spurred by the community's rapid growth and evolving infrastructural landscape.
The foundation for this review was the palpable urban expansion and infrastructural enhancements in the township. One of the notable facts Boyes highlighted was the township's strategically placed fire station in Kerwood, equipped with up-to-date fire apparatus. But the real strength, he emphasized, lies in the passion and dedication of the Adelaide Metcalfe firefighters, who serve as the resilient safeguard for the community.
Drawing from several standards, including the Fire Prevention and Protection Act, the review dove deep into various service areas - from training, recruitment, public education, to emergency management.
Councilor Garett Kingma brought up an essential query on public education requirements for fire departments. The basic necessities, as informed by Boyes, revolve around a smoke alarm program and a home escape strategy.
While the review led to several recommendations aimed at refining the fire services, Richard Boyes was quick to note that this document was not static. As the community's needs and priorities evolve, so should the recommendations.
In their closing remarks, Mayor Clarke and council extended their gratitude, not just to Richard Boyes and his team but to the unsung heroes – the Adelaide Metcalfe firefighters. The council’s acknowledgment and the subsequent motion to receive the report signifies a community that is poised for safety, growth, and acknowledgment of its real heroes.