The Grade 1 and 2 students in Katie Haggart’s class have been creating a special garden at Holy Rosary Catholic School in Wyoming.
It is one of Climate Action Sarnia-Lambton’s projects.
The primary students, with help from students in the Grade 7/8 class were taught how to dig a hole and how deep it should be if something is going to be planted.
They learned about the various aspects of gardening from the soil, the plants and the bugs.
“The kids did the labour,” said Haggart.
For many of the students this is the first time they had started a garden from scratch.
There was some mentoring as well, as the older students had the opportunity to help the younger ones.
“I am very proud of them,” said Haggart of her students.
Holy Rosary Catholic School partnered with the Climate Action Sarnia-Lambton.
This is not Climate Action Sarnia-Lambton’s only project in Wyoming. The organization has partnered with the Township of Plympton-Wyoming to transform Wilpstra Park on Erie Street into an urban forest.
There were approximately 45 people to plant trees in the park in the morning of Saturday, May 13.