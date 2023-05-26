The 2023 Hike for Hospice, benefiting the work of Margaret Bahen Hospice and Doane House Hospice, is close to reaching its $80,000 fundraising goal after a successful return to form at Newmarket’s Fairy Lake last weekend.
Returning to a fully in-person event for the first time since the global pandemic, the 2023 Hike For Hospice had, at press time this week, raised $76,000, with pledges still rolling in.
“It was such an exciting day – we had over 150 participants with us, which was fantastic,” says Hospice’s Camile Garzon, noting the attendance and warm words offered by Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher-Murphy and Newmarket Mayor John Taylor. “Everybody was really excited to be back in person and we had families who brought their whole families to attend as well. It truly was a really, really great day and we’re nearing our goal of $80,000, helping our supporters to make one last push so we can reach that milestone goal.”
Over the course of the fundraiser, Garzon says additional fundraising came through their website, offering a chance for people living outside Ontario to support the cause through a virtual hike. Flexibility, she says, was key in the success.
“The overall takeaway is that participating in the Hike for Hospice is a really great way to honour your loved one or to hike in memory of your loved one, as well as a way to come together as a family, support our hospices, and the important work that we do for the community. All of the funds raised in this event do go towards that fundraising gap that we have to raise on a yearly basis to cover all our operational costs for things such as food, electricity, and any kind of programming or activities that we do at Margaret Bahen Hospice to keep it free of charge for our residents and families.”
If you would like to get involved in this effort but missed your chance to participate in the Hike, you can lace up your golf shoes to support local hospice care.
The Tee Off For Hospice Tournament, benefiting the two local hospices, is set to take place August 24 at Mill Run Golf Club in Uxbridge.
“It is a fully in-person event,” says Garzon. “There will be a shotgun start so everyone is going to start their golfing at the same time, and there will be all kinds of on-course fun activities on the day, followed by a barbecue meal after the golfing.
They’re also laying the groundwork for a new initiative called Handbags for Hospice.
“We’re hoping to do a live auction event where we will auction off designer handbags with a kind of cocktail reception instead of a gala,” she says. “It’s still a way for everyone to come together in a new way, related to handbags, while fundraising for hospice. We’re really looking for community support and donations of designer or luxury handbags.”
A date for Handbags for Hospice is to be determined.
For more on the work that Margaret Bahen Hospice and Doane House Hospice provide the community, as well as opportunities to get involved in any of these initiatives, visit myhospice.ca.