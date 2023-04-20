Anyone with legal questions on any topic can consult with a lawyer for free this weekend as the Young Bar of Montreal will hold a legal helpline – and all callers have to do is have their documents together, the YBM.
The Young Bar of Montreal’s 40th free legal advice helpline will make lawyers and notaries available to give legal advice over the phone Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Callers are asked nothing more than to have their legal documents easily at hand when they call in, the group said.
The most popular topics are family law, management of estates, neighbourly relations, consumer goods and labour.
“The YBM is very proud to organize the 40th edition of the Legal helpline,” said Young Bar of Montreal president Alexandra Paquette. “It is with great pleasure that we will be answering all of the public's questions, once again, for one weekend. Young lawyers are at the heart of our commitment to improve access to justice and to make a difference, year after year, in the lives of Quebec citizens. The YBM's legal helpline is a valuable and lasting contribution of our organization. and demonstrates the kind of concrete action that the legal community can take to make a real difference.”
The number to call is 1-844-779-6232.
The president of the Quebec Bar Association agreed on making a difference.
Catherine Claveau said widening access to justice for those who might not otherwise be able to know and understand their legal rights will make a difference in their lives.
“The Barreau du Québec has long been concerned about access to justice, and it is multiplying its efforts to concretely contribute to improving that access for the benefit of the greatest number of citizens,” she said. “As the professional order for all lawyers, we are very proud to support this 40th edition of the YBM's legal helpline clinic and, in so doing, to be part of the solution for meeting the public's need for affordable legal advice.”
For more information, visit the Young Bar of Montreal’s website at www.ajbm.qc.ca.
The Young Bar of Montreal’s 40th free legal helpline will be held Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be accessed by calling 1-844-779-6232.