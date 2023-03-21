The much-improved Strathroy Rockets may have just got knocked out of the playoffs but are already planning for next season.
Head coach Jason Williams will try for his first playoff game win after it was announced he is coming back for his third full season. The Stanley Cup champion and former Mt. Brydges Bulldog came on board during the pandemic season of 2020-21.
The rest of the coaching staff is also sticking around after losing four straight the last two playoffs, but also improving the Rockets regular season by nine wins and 21 points. Strathroy was sixth place with 53 points, their highest total since 2014-15.
“We have made some positive steps over the past year and we are excited about the group of players that we are assembling for this upcoming season as we continue to move our program forward,” said director of hockey operations and general manager Kent Coleman in a statement.
That group of players will likely be more experienced than the one that went down to the St. Marys Lincolns this year: the Rockets iced the youngest team in the 25-team Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL).
In fact, the top four scorers in the playoffs and three of the top four in the regular season were rookies. The young guns and new recruits will need to replace the loss of team leading regular season scorer Caden Faulkner’s 31 goals and 60 points. Faulkner and captain Kaden Hoggarth graduated this season with 2002 birthdays. Hoggarth had 11 goals and 27 points.
Starting goalie Liam Reid born in 2005 was also a rookie. He went 11-10-7 with an .898 save percentage on a team that saw a lot of extra game time thanks to the most overtime games in the Western Conference.
The season started with six overtimes in their first eight games. They ended up playing 14 overtime games out of 50.
The other Rockets goalie Dylan Grover (7-6-1, .891) was committed this season to the OHL’s Sarnia Sting where he lost the single game of action. Nine of their players over the last six years have moved up in their Junior career, according to the Rockets. Thirteen attended OHL camps this season. Another five are attending college in the US.
Spring camp is April 29-30. The three-on-three fun league for minor hockey players starts mid-July.