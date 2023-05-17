ST. MARY’S – After months of public consultation, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s has finalized its first accessibility plan, appropriately dubbed, An Accessible St. Mary’s.
The document, which was posted last week to the municipality’s website, sets out a comprehensive plan of attack for giving St. Mary’s residents “of all abilities” more equitable access to the built environment, information and communication, employment services and transportation.
According to the plan, community engagement was essential to generating and numbering priorities according to their urgency. In recent months, it says, “the municipality has hosted three accessibility community consultations in different locations throughout the district… and issued a survey to gather community feedback.”
It also notes that, since 2017, when the provincial government first required municipalities to begin working on local accessibility plans, the issue has become broadly resonant across Nova Scotia. “Action is important as 30.4 per cent of Nova Scotians identify as a person with a disability, compared to 22.3 per cent of all Canadians (Statistics Canada, 2022).”
St. Mary’s highest priorities in 2023-24 include establishing a comprehensive schedule for inspection of municipal facilities; performing accessibility audits; and creating “municipal accessibility strategies” to meet provincial standards.
As well, the municipality intends to reformat any information on its website that is not readily accessible to all users; require all staff to complete Working with Abilities training; instruct public officials, including elected, on the best and most appropriate ways to communicate with citizens of all ages and abilities; and “undertake a review of recreation programming to identify barriers to participation, feasible adaptations to eliminate barriers, and/or new inclusive programming opportunities.”
Over the next year, the municipality will also support the formation of a community organization to administer community transportation throughout the district.
“Updates to the plan will continue to flow through the Accessibility Advisory Committee to Council, and a full update every three years will give the municipality the ability to steadily address barriers to municipal services, programs, buildings, and infrastructure,” the plan states. “As per the municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee policy, the Committee will meet four times per year, or otherwise required to fulfill its duties.”
In 2022, approximately one kilometre of accessible sidewalk was constructed on Main St. in Sherbrooke, making downtown amenities more approachable to residents and visitors. But, the plan notes, many public facilities still do not meet the most recent national building code for the requirement.