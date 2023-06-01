The United Conservative Party has won a majority government in Alberta.
UCP leader Danielle Smith will continue as the province’s premier.
Locally, Ron Wiebe (UCP) will serve as the Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA.
Wiebe won with 15,000 votes*; following behind was NDP candidate Dustin Archibald with 4,027 votes*.
Previous Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA Travis Toews announced he would not seek re-election after his first term in office, where he also served as the province’s finance minister. Toews said he looked forward to spending more time with family and on his ranch in the Beaverlodge area.
Nolan Dyck (UCP) is the new MLA in the Grande Prairie constituency.
Dyck won with 9,995 votes*, while NDP candidate Kevin McLean trailed behind with 4,889 votes*.
Tracy Allard was the previous Grande Prairie MLA and announced she would not be seeking re-election after receiving a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.
The unofficial voter turnout as of press time was 62 per cent, with 1.7 million votes cast in the province.
Voter turnout in advance polls was higher than ever before, with 700,476 unofficial ballots cast, said Elections Alberta.
The UCP left office with 60 seats and will return with 49 seats, while the NDP gained 15 seats, now having 38.
In Danielle Smith’s victory speech, she paraphrased former Alberta Premier Ralph Klein saying, “welcome to another miracle on the prairies, my friends.”
Smith went on to say it’s now time for the province to move together despite whoever they voted for.
“I won't be perfect, of course; we all know that,” said Smith.
“But when I make a mistake, I will listen, correct course, and learn from it so that I can improve and become a better leader.”
Smith said she will be “throwing our doors wide open for businesses large and small.”
She then said she would be facing off with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the federal government’s proposed policies which Smith says will harm the provincial economy.
*Unofficial votes. Official votes will be released on Thursday, June 8.