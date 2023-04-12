CANSO — Record-breaking warm temperatures were captured in the annual Atlantic Ocean monitoring program in the spring of 2022. This spring, Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) scientist Chantelle Layton, who is part of the DFO team analyzing last year’s data, found record high temperatures across the survey area on the Scotian Shelf – the section of the Continental Shelf off Nova Scotia – excluding the eastern Scotia Shelf, where DFO didn’t conduct an ecosystem survey last year.
Along with high temperatures, Layton told The Journal the data failed to find the typically present cold intermediate layer in waters off the western Scotia Shelf. She said, “We define that as water that is four degrees or colder and the survey that we use to calculate this is the ecosystem survey that occurs in July. That’s a good time to get a pulse on what that cold intermediate layer is like mostly because it is water from the winter that is at a deeper level.”
Layton explained the failure to find the cold intermediate layer could be attributed to two factors. Firstly, waters on the western Scotian Shelf were warmer and, “for the eastern Scotian Shelf, we didn’t get a chance to sample in that area and that’s usually where we find the colder waters.”
Layton concluded, “In many areas across the Scotian Shelf there are many records [for highest temperatures] at surface and at depth that’ve been reported; [it’s the] highest average almost across the board.”
Ginny Boudreau, manager of the Guysborough County Inshore Fishermen’s Association, told The Journal industry surveys on the eastern Scotian Shelf also picked up an extreme warming event in 2022.
Boudreau added that DFO hasn’t conducted an ecosystem or trawl survey on the eastern Scotia Shelf since 2018. The data sets that are available for the area come from snow crab and mobile shrimp fleet industry surveys, “and those data sets are all we have to feed into the models,” she said, explaining that more data was needed for the models to give an accurate assessment of stocks.
“If we don’t have it [full data], then the model doesn’t work properly so we have to err on the side of caution,” Boudreau said, noting that this precautionary principle was the reason for the 25 per cent reduction in the shrimp quota this year, not warming waters as was reported in a CBC article at the end of March.
Speaking to the warming waters effect of the shrimp fishery, Boudreau said, “Over the last 10 years they [fishers] have noticed that with the warmer water there is less shrimp. It doesn’t mean that there’s less shrimp on the Scotian Shelf, it just means there’s less in Chedabucto Bay or in some of the areas that get too warm for it.”
Noting that shrimp are cold water species, she added, “A warming event like we had in 2022, it’s going to make it very difficult to catch your quota because the usual holes that you fish in have warmed up. You have to go out to deeper water to find the shrimp so it’s going to cost you more; more trips, farther trips or else you might not be able to land all your quota.”