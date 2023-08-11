Thunder Bay, Ont. — Relatively new on the food truck scene in Thunder Bay is Beaver Tails. The food truck, or trailer, is a branch from the Kenora parent company, and serves what chief executive officer Rob Drew calls a “Canadian iconic” flat, deep fried pastry with delicious toppings on it. Drew says they already operate Beaver Tails in multiple mobile locations. “We own a store franchise and then a mobile franchise and we actually run the ski hill kitchen in Kenora in the winter, so technically, we have three Beaver Tails locations now,” he said. “We thought what better way to expand within Northwestern Ontario than with a Beaver Tails food truck? Beaver Tails is something unique that isn’t offered around Northwestern Ontario. Other than our Kenora location, the next location would be Sault Ste. Marie. So it’s definitely a unique dessert pastry for the area.” Drew says his father, Andy Graham, is the actual Beaver Tails franchise operator of the Indigenous-owned and operated company, while Drew is the chief executive officer. Beaver Tails originated in the Ottawa Valley area, with offices now in Montreal. “My father actually grew up eating Beaver Tails pastry while living in the Ottawa area,” Drew said. “It was something that he really wanted to bring to Northwestern Ontario.” Patrons can choose from sweet or savoury Beaver Tails, poo tail, which is poutine on a beaver tail pastry, or a beaver-dog — a wiener wrapped in a beaver tail. Drew says biting into a Beaver Tails pastry is “moment of unexpected delight.” “Beaver Tails are more of a classy product with our goal to be there as part of your moment, whether it’s your wedding, or your birthday party or your office party or even just coming to the Teddy Bear Picnic or Country on the Bay,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re part of those memories and I think that helps drive the product.” Drew has overcome many of the challenges he faced with operating a food truck. “Learning how to run a food truck is definitely different from running a restaurant, especially with understanding the quantity of products that we have to carry with us,” he said. “We have freezer storage and we also have property within Thunder Bay that we rent, so if we need to run out (to restock) we can, but obviously the goal is to bring with us what we need. AIso, I thought staffing was going to be a challenge but so far it hasn’t.” He explained that the franchise actually chooses where their food truck was built. “Ours was actually built in Florida and that just made the Ontario inspections a little more complicated,” he said. “Ontario is such a strict province when it comes to certain inspections. We had to do some updates to the trailer to meet Ontario standards just because it was built in the States.” Drew says the food truck has been to many events around the city since it arrived on the food truck scene about a month ago. He says they are working with the city and with different businesses to do “pop ups,” and can be found frequently at Apple Self Storage in Northwood Park Plaza, and Copperfin Credit Union on Alloy Drive. When the weather turns cold, Beaver Tails food truck turns the air conditioning to heat and will operate year round. “After –40 degrees it may get a little too chilly on the trailer,” he said. “We’re hoping to still reach out to other businesses, like ski hills in Thunder Bay for opportunities to do pop-ups there in the winter. If not, we’ll look at other parking lots throughout Thunder Bay. On the horizon, Drew says their plan is to add a second food truck by next year with the ultimate goal of having a Beaver Tails store in Thunder Bay within the next two to three years.
Bite into ‘unexpected delight’
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- 14-year-old girl killed in watercraft accident on Skaha Lake
- Investigation outside Penticton Walmart store
- Housing hopes crash against Penticton's housing reality
- Funding secured for $2M dam upgrade near Summerland
- July hardly one for the record books
- Tree trumps housing this time
- Letters to the Editor (10): Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- NDP vows to push Liberals to extend the CEBA loan deadline
- Waterford mourns 'heartbreaking' death of Kelowna-based firefighter
- If you're ordered to leave — leave
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Samsonova, Bencic advance to quarterfinals at NBO in Montreal
- Walk from Mînî Thnî to Calgary and back returns lost spirits home
- Broadcasters to lobby Supreme Court chief justice to allow cameras at Trump's trials
- 'Perfect storm' causing constant delays at Air Canada, despite windfall profits: CEO
- BC Moves Closer to Gig Worker Protection Laws
- Curing the Most Deadly Communicable Disease on the Planet