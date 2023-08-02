TEMISKAMING SHORES - There's a new book available at Chat Noir bookstore in New Liskeard and, while it has a very local connection, it also could greatly help anyone who picked it up and read the true stories within.
Heidi Korte, born and raised in New Liskeard, now lives in Winnipeg but spends her summers in Temiskaming Shores. She has written a book to help people overcome mental blocks that stand in the way of creativity.
Titled On the Edge of Greatness, the book has emerged from Korte's own experiences striving to get her footing as a singer-songwriter, and her work as a music teacher now helping her students overcome their own obstacles.
The book includes personal stories not only from Korte, but from 36 other people who relate their struggles and triumphs in facing and beating down the walls that stood between them and their goals. A few of those stories are also from local people Korte has worked with.
In a telephone interview, Korte said that writing a book was not something that she had planned on doing, but during the pandemic it was suggested to her that now was the time to write her book. It struck her that was true, and since its publication she’s received comments from readers who say it has changed the way they approach their work and their lives. Even those who work in fields outside the arts are finding value in the stories.
"My strength as a teacher is working my students through the many mental obstacles that are common to creatives but aren't necessarily taught in a lesson book," she said of her decision to write the book.
She said 80 per cent of it was written as she sat at the New Liskeard beach during her summers spent in her hometown.
CHANGES
Much has changed in the Temiskaming Shores area since Korte was a student in New Liskeard, participating in the Kiwanis Music Festival and regularly winning competitions, she related. There are now more opportunities for musicians to perform publicly, but at the time when Korte was a student, she was used to being "a big fish in a small pond." When she reached university to continue studying singing, however, it was a different environment.
"In moving to the big city for university, suddenly being the little fish in an enormous ocean of singers, who were all equally talented or better than me, was something I was not prepared for emotionally,” she writes. “I felt like I had lost my footing. I wanted all the other singers to think I was good and that I deserved to be there. When your self-worth is in your talent and all you want to do is impress people, the last thing you want to do is crack or wobble on a note in front of them. I was so scared of letting people see imperfection or failure in me that I hid away and sang as little as possible."
Korte relates her own journey to recovering her footing, and now helps others as well.
She believes overcoming mental blocks needs to be part of the artistic journey.
The book was originally written for people between the ages of 15 and 35, but she has been surprised to find that even people in their 70s have reached out to her and told her the book has changed them.
People working in fields other than the arts have also told her they have found the stories are helping them with their own careers.
One lady told her that in her own training she and her peers had never been taught about mental health and its importance.
Korte emphasizes the book is not meant to address serious mental health issues, but those often encountered in working toward achieving creative potential.