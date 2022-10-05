A man, charged with weapons offences and breaching a court order for an incident in the Village of Carbon in December 2021, entered a guilty plea in relation to the weapons charge in provincial court in Drumheller on Friday, September 23.
The court heard how on the evening of December 1, 2021, an intoxicated female attempted to enter a private residence in Carbon. After talking with the woman, the homeowners learned she was staying at the Carbon Valley Motel and helped her get back safely.
Upon arriving back at the hotel, a man, later identified as 37-year-old Brad Nanninga, stepped out of a room holding what was believed to be an axe.
Drumheller RCMP were called and observed Nanninga in an apparent state of intoxication.
A knife was located in Mr. Nanninga’s pocket and this, along with the weapon originally identified as an axe, were seized; the second weapon was later identified as a knife with a three-foot handle attached to the blade.
It was determined Mr. Nanninga was in breach of a release order with conditions to not possess any weapons, or to have any contact with the woman the homeowners had walked back to the hotel.
The pair were arrested and Mr. Nanninga was charged with breaching a court order, and for weapons offences.
Crown prosecution asked for a 30-day global sentence, less any pre-trial custody, and ordered the knives seized be forfeited.
It was noted Mr. Nanninga’s entering guilty pleas and accepting responsibility were mitigating factors.
Remaining charges against Nanninga were withdrawn.