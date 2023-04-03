The Municipality of Chatham-Kent released its 2022 remuneration and expense report at the March 27 Council meeting.
The Ontario Municipal Act requires an itemized statement of remuneration and expenses paid to each council member and appointees to local boards and agencies.
The report listed remuneration, benefits, office equipment and travel expenses paid to each councillor and Mayor Darrin Canniff.
Councillors were charged a 7.1% pooled benefit covering the cost of Canada Pension and Employer Health Tax, while the pooled benefit charge was 24.4% for Mayor Canniff.
The total remuneration and expenses for the mayor and council members were $803,356, which came in below the budgeted amount of $814,486.
Mayor Canniff received $113,410 in salary for 2022, plus $27,672 in benefits, $6,747 in travel expenses and $1,326 in office equipment.
The 12 Councillors who served the entire year – Ward 3 East Kent’s John Wright and Steve Pinsonneault, Ward 2 South Kent’s Anthony Ceccacci and Trevor Thompson, Ward 1 West Kent’s Melissa Harrigan, Ward 4 North Kent’s Jamie McGrail, Ward 5 Wallaceburg’s Carmen McGregor and Aaron Hall, and Ward 6 Chatham’s Amy Finn, Marjorie Crew, Michael Bondy and Brock McGregor – all received a $33,376 salary.
Chatham’s Doug Sulman, West Kent’s Mark Authier and North Kent’s Joe Faas, who did not run for re-election, received $28,551 as their term ended in November.
Chatham’s Karen Kirkwood-Whyte and South Kent’s Mary Clare Latimer, who were unsuccessful in the 2022 Municipal Election, also received a salary of $28,551.
The five new councillors – South Kent’s Ryan Doyle, West Kent’s Lauren Anderson, North Kent’s Rhonda Jubenville, Chatham’s Alysson Storey, and Connor Allin – received $4,825 after taking office in November following their successful election to Council.
Pinsonneault was paid $1,515 in office and $404 in travel expenses and was charged $2,027 for benefits.
Wright was also charged $2,027 for benefits and received $801 in office expenses.
Carmen McGregor claimed the highest travel expense allowance at $5,313, while Sulman claimed $3,474 and Latimer $3,670.
Bondy had the highest office expense at $2,269.
Carmen McGregor and Kirkwood-White claimed $709.54 in expenses for serving on the Chatham-Kent Board of Health Board, and Canniff and Crew claimed $233.06 for expenses on the Chatham-Kent Police Service Board.
Faas claimed $807.03 and Hall $97.60 for expenses on the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority Board.
Pinsonneault, Finn, Authier and Latimer all claimed $39.57 for the Library Board.
The highest remuneration paid to a publicly appointed committee member was Max Fantuz, who earned $12,000 on the Entegrus Inc. Board.
Joe Brophy, Lindsay Boyd and Helen Platis received $9,999.96, and Patrick McMahon $9,000 for serving on the Entegrus Board.
Pat Weaver received $7,200 in remuneration and $2,870.11 in expenses on the Chatham-Kent Police Services Board.
Darlene Smith received $4,800 in remuneration and $1,645.73 in expenses. Don Fuoco also received $4,800 and $1,359.72 in expenses, while Carol Holling was paid $6,600 and had another $233.06 in expenses.