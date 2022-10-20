The Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) provided next year’s estimated costs for services to West Nipissing. The grand billing total will hover around the $3,403,850. It could be more or less, as the final bill depends on how many calls there are, but this after a few years of data regarding the number of calls in the municipality, the O.P.P. expect this to be a rather accurate projection.
This figure also takes into account a year end adjustment from 2021 in the amount of $65,312. The O.P.P. reached these figures by taking into account a base service, calls for service, projected overtime, and costs associated with prisoner transportation.
The base costs are tabulated by multiplying the amount of property in the region and multiplying that by a set cost per property. That number is $165.66 per property. There are 8,003 households and 346 commercial and industrial properties, which totals $1,383, 112 for a base service cost.
The calls for service average about $214 per property, which becomes $1,788,375 for the municipality. Overtime clocks in at about $157,284 for the year, and prisoner transportation costs are projected to be $9,768, or $1.17 per property.
With a grand total of $3,403,850, the monthly fee for the municipality will be $283,654.
As for calls for service, in 2020 there were 3,621, which dipped to 3,449 in 2021. Calls for drug possession numbered 80 in 2020 and 35 in 2021. Crystal meth was popular, the cause of ten calls over those past two years. Two calls concerned heroin in 2020, but the following year the O.P.P. found no trace. However, over both years, there were 20 calls for other controlled drugs and substances.
Domestic disputes and family disputes were the cause of many calls, with 310 from 2020 to 2021. The average calls to a neighbour dispute were 157 each year, and there were around 13 noise complaints regarding animals, and 112 noise complaints on average of the human variety.
Other big-ticket categories were calls for suspicious persons, with an average of 222 per year. Calls for unwanted persons averaged 137 annually. For those years, there were 488 calls on average for property crime violations, and 44 calls for break and enter.
West Nipissing’s director of corporate services, Alisa Craddock, explained that the O.P.P have accumulated three years of data from the municipality—they began servicing the community in 2019—and those numbers were used when creating the billing model.
The estimate monthly bill for next year “is actually a little better” than the municipality’s projections were in 2017. “The cost of property has not escalated as fast as some of the assumptions we made,” she explained, “so we’re a little bit better off than we thought we would be when we started this process.”
“So that’s good news all around.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.