Saturday, June 3rd is the date set for the Legend Has It Biker Charity Ride. Riders will be leaving from Redline Harley Davidson in Saskatoon at 10:00 am. The charity ride presents money to families with children experiencing medical conditions where a little bit of extra money to cover expenses can always come in handy.
Riders pay a $35 entry fee which includes a barbecue meal at the end of the ride. Poker hands are available for $25. Registration opens at 9:00 am, and one hour later it’s ‘kickstands up’ and the riders will head north on Hwy 11 to Rosthern where they will turn east onto Hwy 312 and continue to Wakaw where they will stop at the Lake Country Co-op C-Store and Gas Station. After the pit stop in Wakaw, the riders will mount up again and head south on Hwy 2 to the intersection with Hwy 5. Here they will turn east and ride to Humboldt where they will stop for a soup and sandwich lunch at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #28. Organizers say if anyone would like to meet the riders at the Legion they are welcome to come out. The cost of the lunch is $10. Also, during the lunch stop, a cheque will be presented to a Humboldt family of a 2-year-old little girl. After lunch, they will head south on Hwy 28 to Guernsey where they will turn and ride west on Hwy 16 to the town of Clavet. At Clavet, the ride will turn north onto secondary Hwy 316 to reconnect with Hwy 5 east of Saskatoon. The group will then make their way back to Redline for the end-of-ride meal, another cheque presentation to a Saskatoon family, prize distributions, and socializing. Organizers expect that the riders will be back at Redline at approximately 4:30 pm. The first place for the poker hands is guaranteed at $250, the second place will take home $100, and the third place will pocket $75 as well there will be door prizes to be won.
This year is the fourth ride the group will be making in Saskatchewan. Ron Prebushewski, the original organizer was born in Humboldt, grew up in Saskatoon, and lived in Regina and Preeceville, Saskatchewan, before leaving the province to work in Calgary, AB, and later Victoria, BC. He had a great love for children. Having no biological children of his own, when he married his wife Florence, he gained a ready-made family of children, and later grandchildren, to love and cherish. It tore at his heart to see children sick and hurting and he wanted to do something to help. Ron was an avid motorcycle rider and while living on Vancouver Island he founded the Vancouver Island Charity Ride to raise money to give to families of sick children. The ride continues and since its inception has raised over $100,000.
Ron retired in 2017 and he and Florence made the move to Lumby, BC. In his retirement, Ron began thinking of other ways he could help people. He thought of children in his home province and decided to recreate what he had started in British Columbia and thus the Legend Has It Biker Charity Ride was born. The first ride took place in 2018 and started in St. Brieux, the second held in 2019 kicked off from Melfort and ended in Saskatoon. The pandemic forced the 2020 ride originally scheduled for June 13 to be postponed until September of that year, but with a raffle held in June and the later ride, they were still able to carry on and help children in need. Tragedy struck in April 2021. Ron Prebushewski passed away. He was laid to rest in Humboldt alongside his parents. Having met Ron when he stopped at the Wakaw Recorder office in 2019, this writer will always remember him as the fellow with the big mustache who had an even bigger passion for sick kids.
From childhood to his passing, Ron was very active with numerous organizations and helped with fundraising for several different charities. Ron always had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone who needed a hand and, in memory of Ron’s loving and giving nature, the ride is back for 2023. Florence still lives in British Columbia and organizing an event two provinces away is challenging, so Ron’s niece Arlene, who lives at Prud’homme, is stepping up to take over the organization of the Saskatchewan ride. Ron’s dedication to helping children who were sick is a legacy that hopefully many will grab hold of to keep the dream alive. Childhood should not be a time filled with hospital stays, medical procedures, and doctor visits, but unfortunately, that is what it is for some, and Ron’s family hopes that many people will feel as he did, that sick kids and their families deserve all the help they can get. There is still time to be part of Ron’s legacy and purchase a poker hand. For more information contact Arlene at 306-222-6953.
Redline Harley Davidson is located just south of 71st Street on the Idylwyld Service Road and the ride to Wakaw is just over 100 km. Anyone hoping to meet up with the riders when they make their pit-stop at Lake Country Co-op C-store and Cardlock should plan on being there before 11:00 Saturday morning since the double land highway from Saskatoon to Rosthern will facilitate easy travel for the first leg of the ride. The ride is also being billed as the Ron Prebushewski Memorial Ride and Wakaw’s own Ti Maraboto was a recipient of funds in 2019, so Wakaw let’s pay it forward.