Dryden is getting $2.9 million funding to reconstruct a part of the Grand Trunk Avenue.
The funding, through the province's Connecting Links program, was announced by Northern Development Minister Greg Rickford last week.
Mayor Jack Harrison said the city is thankful and excited get the funding for reconstruction of west part of this major route, which runs from the underpass at Cecil Road all the way to Leach Road, which is the west end of the city limits.
“This section of the highway has been deteriorating for a while. We've been patching it up,” he said. “But you know, it's really ready for our complete redo.”
Harrison said the funding will cover 90 per cent of the project cost.
“[It will] be very useful to improve the safety of folks coming through our town [and] our own residents,” he said. “As well, when you come through Dryden, it's nice to see a nice brand new surface. It speaks well for who we are as a community that we take care of our city. First impressions are important.”
Harrison said the project will ensure there’s a complete update to the part of the Trans Canada Highway running through Dryden’s urban section.
“Last year, we were able to do quite a bit of work on the eastern half. Probably by 2024, we'll have [the project] completed because there's still a lot of work to do for engineering and getting a contractor,” he said. “But this will be excellent to complete that stretch that goes through the urban part of our city.”
At the announcement for the funding on Wednesday, Rickford said the economy depends on reliable infrastructure.
“That is why our government continues to make targeted invests in transportation infrastructure, like the reconstruction of Grand Trunk Avenue, that will serve our community and the region for many years to come,” he said.
“By helping municipalities make much-needed infrastructure improvements, our government is continuing to deliver on its plan to build a stronger Ontario and keep goods and people moving across the province,” said Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.