Saskatchewan’s Minister of Rural and Remote Health Everett Hindley visited Moosomin Tuesday, toured the Southeast Integrated Care Centre, met with the Moosomin and District Health Care Foundation and the Southeast Recovery Centre Board, and sat down for an interview with the World-Spectator. Following is the full interview.
Ashley: What did you learn from your trip to Moosomin today?
Great question. This was the first chance that I’ve had to come to Moosomin as the Minister of Rural and Remote Health, Seniors, Mental Health and Addictions. There were lots of virtual meetings and phone calls, conversations and of course Steven Bonk advocating on behalf of the constituency here, but great to be here. It’s my first time visiting Moosomin in this role and it’s been quite a number of years since the last time I was here in the community. It’s good just to be able to see firsthand the growth that’s happening here, the positive—not just economic activity, but just the positivity around the community and the area in terms of what’s happening in this region and the success stories and just the potential for growth here. So I really got to experience that firsthand here today—it’s been good.
Ashley: Why did you decide to come to Moosomin today?
It just worked out in the schedule. It’s strange because if you think about it, I was appointed to this role in November of 2020, after the last election, but we were in the first half of the pandemic and so that was my first opportunity being in cabinet. I was the lone newcomer in cabinet and so for the first couple of years I didn’t have much of an opportunity to get out and visit folks face-to-face. There were a lot of virtual meetings that happened on Zoom and Webex, which is good, you can get a lot squeezed into your day but nothing replaces being able to actually travel to a community, meet with people face-to-face, have those conversations around a table like this and to be able to tour through a facility. To go through the facility here in Moosomin, as an example, and be able to see firsthand what’s working well and perhaps where they’ve got some areas where they could have some improvement—if they could have some support coming from the government. But it worked out well and Steven Bonk put together a very busy day for us in the constituency. I was in Yorkton yesterday with MLA Ottenbreit. We were doing an announcement there as some additional detox beds were added and we had a stop at the local ambulance provider there too. Today worked out well so we started in Wolseley, then Grenfell, then Broadview and these are all communities that I’ve had numerous meetings with previously and I wrap up today here in Moosomin. Then I’m off tonight to another constituency with another MLA. I’ll be down in the far southeast in the Cannington Constituency.
Kevin: So basically a slow, summer day then?
Ha ha, yes we’ll go with that. Steven put together a very aggressive schedule today. It’s important to meet with people in their communities. The first year and a bit when I was appointed as the Minister of Rural and Remote Health, there were a lot of virtual meetings. Last summer was the first real opportunity that Minister Merriman and I had to just go out and try to split up and get across the province and so I kind of looked at where I got to last summer and where I didn’t get to. This part of the province was an area of Saskatchewan that I hadn’t been to yet, so when you look at, as an example, in all the tours I do and visits I do, but particularly the tours when you’re going through a hospital, going through a long term care home, I’ll ask the staff point blank, the managers but also the front line staff like the nurses, doctors and care aides, “What are your challenges right now? What can we do to help? For you working here in this facility and in this community, what’s the most important issue? Name your top three.” I’ll ask for a wish list, “What are the things, if you could be minister for a day and had an unlimited pot of money, what would you ask for?” That’s important feedback to have because you get it directly from those people. Sometimes they kind of jokingly say, “I don’t think you want me to tell you,” but I say, “Nope, this is why I’m here. We need to hear this.” We have great people working within the ministry and within the SHA but nothing replaces us, as elected officials, both Steven and I being able to hear it firsthand from people. Those are some of the things that you get to learn when you’re touring a community and a facility directly, but it just worked out well in our schedule to get here today.
Ashley: On your tour of the hospital today, what did you learn about the area that Moosomin serves with its healthcare services? Do you think Moosomin needs a CT scanner? Did the tour change your thoughts on that at all?
There’s a very co-ordinated and consistent effort towards the CT scanner project here for Moosomin and just going back to the last interview that I did, this will go through the budgeting process this year. We know that it’s a priority for this community and the surrounding area as well. It’s a priority for Steven as the MLA, the local leadership, the mayor and reeves of course, in the area and beyond the borders of this community as well. It’s quite a region that it serves and even pulling patients in from Manitoba, of course, as well. But it’s pretty clear and it has been for some time that it’s a priority for the area. It’s good to go through the facility itself, through the health care facility, and it’s a relatively new facility I think from 2008. What also kind of struck me as well, and I’m not surprised by this but it’s great to see—just the partnership of the local foundation as a fundraising group that goes out there and raises funds for any number of pieces of equipment. They were able to show me a number of those pieces of equipment in the health care facility and that just goes to show what kind of community support is behind it, where people are not only putting their verbal support behind it , whether it’s a piece of equipment for the hospital, but they’re throwing their dollars behind it too. So that was, I think, important to see and just able to come away from the visit today and to see how much not just Moosomin but the surrounding area is collaborating on health care and improving health care. I’m able to see that just as an example at the lab which was fully staffed today and that’s not the case in every community. That’s where we want it to be. This is where we are working very hard as a government to make sure that we’re trying to restore services where perhaps they’ve been disrupted and just to be clear, that’s not what we want to have. These are temporary service disruptions and our ultimate goal is to have every facility operating at its fullest potential and looking at if there’s room for expansion. Is there room for enhancements? That’s part of the conversation obviously that were having here in Moosomin about the potential for a CT scanner. But just being able to see the community collaboration behind the health care and wanting to make it better for friends and neighbours in this part of the province was really good.
Ashley: You’ve seen the population stats and the healthcare foundation says that it can raise $250,000 to help cover some of the costs, what more do you think Moosomin has to do for a CT scanner?
I think that there’s a number of factors that the officials would look at in terms of whether, if or when this were to advance to the next phase and again, these are all considerations that are part of the whole budgeting process. You look at what is the capital cost, are there renovation costs that are required to the existing facility—just as importantly and perhaps even more so, are there ongoing operational dollars, to operate that service on an annual basis, because once you’re into this you’re into it. It’s a permanent service that you want to be able to offer. So the questions will also come about the staffing. Could you have the necessary complement of staff in order to operate a CT scanner in Moosomin? So that’s an important question as well because that’s one of the challenges that we face, not specific to this service, but there are pressures recruiting and retaining staff right across this province. Some communities are more successful than others in terms of being able to keep staff or bring staff in or train them locally or perhaps through some partnerships bring staff in and also recruiting from outside of our borders as well. So you look at all of those things, capital costs to purchase the actual CT scanner itself, any renovation costs that might be required for the building but most importantly the ongoing operational staffing—the manpower, for lack of a better word, to make sure that you can properly operate that machine.
Ashley: And more specifically, where does the provincial government stand with a CT scanner for Moosomin and the southeast area?
There’s a very strong push by the local community here to have that, it’s I would say the number one priority that we’re hearing in terms of health care for Moosomin. We’re August 1, but already we’re already preparing for the next budget which is in March 2024 when the next provincial budget comes out. So the officials will be going through the necessary documentation or information around the proposal and weighing it with all of the other considerations in health care. We’re responsible for health care all across the province, the largest portion of the provincial budget comes from this ministry and there’s a process. We have to go through what’s brought to us as ministers and then it goes forward to the Ministry of Finance and Treasurer Board. Obviously it’s a major priority for the people of this area and we’ll see where it goes.
Sierra: Is there anything new that came from your visit today that you didn’t know before coming to Moosomin?
It was very good for me to see the positivity around what’s happening in this area, the commitment towards local health care and from the foundation level, from the staffing level and being able to talk to frontline staff, to nurses in the facility, being able to walk through the hospital side but also the long term care facility as well and hear some of the successes that they’ve had already, but also hear some of the ideas about potential for expansion, not just specific to the CT scanner and the importance of that project but other things. There are other services that are offered at the health centre that are perhaps running at capacity right now and ideas on how they can make things better and better improve the care that is offered in the long term care facility for seniors and older adults. It was very good to be able to walk through it firsthand and gain a better appreciation for what’s offered here in Moosomin and what the potential could be for growth and expansion in the future. It’s a very forward thinking community with a lot of passion behind it as well.
Kevin: What message did you have for the Southeast Recovery Centre Group today?
We had a good meeting with the group there and I’ll be cautious in what I say because I know that they participated in the RFP last year, so they submitted a proposal. They’re having their meetings with the ministry officials in terms of where that’s landed in the pool or process in whether it’s going ahead or not and if so, what that would look like. So they’re working through those phases right now. What I did say is that I was grateful to them for participating in the RFP and making a submission as part of that as we’re trying to add at least a 150 more treatment spaces in this province. I did say that we’re trying as a government to bring these to fruition as quickly as possible. Again there were a number of different organizations that submitted as part of that RFP process. Some of them are, as an example, operating in the province already. Perhaps it’s private providers that have an interest in having some publicly funded spaces and there are others that are also in the province but don’t have a footprint here that have come to us saying, “We could build a facility in community XYZ,” or “We think we could purchase this and renovate it for a certain number of inpatient treatment spaces,” or perhaps pre or post treatment beds—whatever it happens to be. Then there are those from out of the province as well that have expertise in the area of addictions treatment and recovery that are interested in helping us to build a capacity here. I was grateful to have that opportunity to meet with the southeast group, to hear a little bit more about their proposal and to encourage them to continue to work through the ministry and through the process. We’re trying to build this capacity as quickly as we can and I do think that we’ll hit the 150 target and then I think we’ll have to have a very serious discussion about what’s next because we do need to build capacity in this area.
Kevin: Do trips like this make a real difference for you, to actually get out and actually meet the people doing the work and actually see the facility?
They do, for sure. They definitely do. It’s one thing to have a meeting with people, a virtual meeting, a conference call. We get briefed as politicians, as ministers we have briefings with our officials and you can read things on a sheet of paper but sometimes that doesn’t capture entirely everything that’s going on. Having the ability to visit a community firsthand, meet with local leaders, meet with local frontline healthcare providers, foundation members and people that are passionate about healthcare because this is their community. This is their livelihoods, their friends and neighbours that they’re looking out for. So being able to see that and visit it firsthand, there really is no replacement for that—no substitution for that. So it’s good to be able to do that again and just be able to have a better perspective. It helps me as a minister going through decisions and I’ll get questions and as an example we’ll try to advance things through our channels and I’ll get questions whether it’s from officials or colleagues if these happen to be going through the Treasury Board or the SaskBuilds and Procurement Board, they’ll ask questions because they might not know and unless you’re the local MLA that has that local knowledge, as a minister I can say, “No, I visited Broadview. I visited Moosomin. I met with the folks in Wolseley and had a chance to walk through the facility or talk to the individuals firsthand.” So it does and I think it’s a very important part of the process, I really think it is.
Kevin: The Health care Foundation hasn’t officially started fundraising yet, but even without officially starting, there’s $100,000 that people have donated. What does that say to you, when you see that kind of support from people for this project?
Not just on the CT scanner project and the potential for that, they gave me numerous examples of things like pieces of equipment and things that have been fundraised for here at the facility itself, but it really goes to show how committed people are to their community and improving healthcare, filling gaps where they exist but also building upon that. It just goes to show how committed the people are in and around Moosomin and the surrounding area are to their town, frankly, and to their health care facilities and they want to make sure that they’re fully operational and staffed. This is obviously the case in every community regardless of the size and whether it’s Regina or Saskatoon or Moosomin, Saskatchewan—these are friends, neighbours, family members and community members that access health care. We’re all going to need it at some point. It’s one of those things that you hope you never have to use but you probably are at some point and they’re not always happy things—you’re not always going in there to deliver a baby or something like that. That’s why it’s important for people and it’s great to see that support thrown behind it in more ways than one.