Opening day for the Ridge House Museum is just a week away.
And not only does the museum open for the 2023 season on Thursday, June 1, but it’s also a return to normalcy for guests and staff.
With the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, guests can simply show up and walk into the museum any time during regular hours.
Advance registration is no longer required as last year, as precautions were still in place at the Ridge Museum after being closed in 2020 and ‘21 because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
But everything will return to normal when the Ridge House Museum welcomes in a new year on June 1.
The museum returns to regular hours of 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday – with extended hours to 7 p.m. on Thursdays – from June 1 to Aug. 27. Admission is by donation.
The Ridge House Museum provides a guided tour of what life was like in 1875 when the house, a modest middle-class family home, was built for Mr. and Mrs. George Mulholland for $200.
The museum includes a hands-on interactive space in the Discovery Den, a play-based learning space for both children and adults as guests can make crafts, play games, bake a cake in the play kitchen or build a rainbow on the light table.
The museum has partnered with the Ridgetown Horticultural Society to update the gardens.
Visitors will be able to learn about plants and landscapes native to the area.
“We call this project ‘The Pollinator Patch’ as this native species garden will attract various insects, bees and butterflies as a food source and as host plants for their offspring,” said Debbie Sanders, who is part of the project. “With city infrastructure, climate change, green lawns and non-native plants, to name a few, habitat loss for our pollinators is declining.”
Sanders said museum staff consulted with Rick Gray, a local resident who has spent years dedicating his property to native plants.
“As we planned over the cold and dreary months of winter, we were excited for spring to start putting our plan into action,” Sanders said.
She said their research into native plants led to Golden Alexander’s native plant Nursery, as many of Rick’s plants are local to Ontario.
“This mostly native species garden, we hope, will encourage others to see the beauty and wonder this garden brings as it springs to life,” Sanders said. “We hope garden enthusiasts will create their own spaces for pollinators, so they can thrive and bring life to all.”
This project was made possible through the support of Golden Alexander’s Native Plant Nursery and Ridgetown Home Hardware.
Some of the special programs being offered at the museum this year include the Creative Kids: Spring Fling on June 24, from 10-11 a.m.; Creative Kids: Forests and Fairies on July 8, 10-11 a.m.; and Creative Kids: Back to School, Aug. 19 from 10-11 a.m.
The Ridge House Museum welcomes bus tours and church, school, and special interest groups year-round by booking an appointment at least three weeks in advance.
More information on the museum, Discovery Den and upcoming events is available on Facebook, Instagram @CKMunicipalMuseums or on line at www.chatham-kent.ca/RidgeHouse.