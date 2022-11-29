The Halton Regional Police Service has booked multiple in impaired driving offenses.
According to a statement, Halton Regional Police Service officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Upper Middle Road and Upland Road in Burlington on November 21.
As a result of an investigation, Jacqueline Bogoeff, 28, of Toronto was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
On November 22, Halton Regional Police Service officers in the area of Fairview Street and Walkers Line in Burlington, investigated Connie Brigham, 62, of Burlington, who was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
Acting on a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Fourth Line and Britannia Road in Milton on November 24, the Police booked Ryan Maiola, 45, of Milton who was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
Police have urged the public to report impaired driving as soon as they suspect one but it said the Service’s Twitter and Facebook accounts should not be used for this purpose as they were not monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The police have also reminded the public that all those booked are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.