With freezing rain in the forecast, Selwyn Township’s regular council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m., will now take place online only.
The meeting was originally set to take place in-person, but due to freezing rain forecast for Tuesday morning, the municipality has scrapped that option as a precaution, the township announced Monday.
Instead, community members can tune in to the meeting live on Selwyn Township’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/SelwynTownship.
The township is also advising residents to stay off the roads during the anticipated freezing rain. The day will start off with periods of snow mixed with freezing rain, according to Environment Canada, and freezing drizzle could last into Tuesday night.
Selwyn Township notes that Public Works crews will be on hand to clear roads.
For more information, residents can contact Angela Chittick, the township’s manager of community and corporate services/clerk, at 705-292-9507 ext. 221 or by email at achittick@selwyntownship.ca
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.