Registration has opened for the fourth annual Tuukka Cup Charity Road Hockey Tournament, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the East Kent Memorial Arena.
The tournament is held annually in memory of Ronny ‘Tuukka’ Betterley, the Ridgetown area youth who died at the age of seven on Jan. 29, 2018, after a courageous 11-month battle after being diagnosed with a rare brain cancer, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).
Ronny is nicknamed Tuukka in honour of his NHL idol Tuukka Rask, former Boston Bruins’ goalie.
Mike Boersma, Ronny’s cousin, has organized the Tuukka Cup Charity Road Hockey tournament in town since 2018, as the event returned last summer after being cancelled in 2020 and ‘21 by pandemic restrictions.
There will be five divisions of competition at this year’s tournament – Under-9 (born 2015-16); U-11 (2013-14); U-13 (2011-12); U-15 (2009-10); and U-18 (2006-08).
The tournament is open to all girls and boys teams and co-ed squads.
The entry fee is $140 per team, with a maximum of seven players. Each team is guaranteed four games.
There will also be skill contests and a barbecue available on tournament day.
Registration forms and information are available on the tournament’s Facebook page: ‘Tuukka Cup 2023.’
All proceeds go to three childhood health organizations – Ronald McDonald House, Childcan and Make A Wish Canada.
Close to $30,000 was raised in the first three Tuukka Cups for these agencies.
For more information, contact Mike Boersma at 226-627-3335 or by email mike-boersma@hotmail.com