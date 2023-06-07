The Town of The Blue Mountains will be issuing a request for proposal for integrity commissioner services.
At its committee of the whole meeting on June 5, council voted 4-2 in favour of launching a bid process to select an integrity commissioner for the municipality. Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon and Coun. Shawn McKinlay opposed the move. Mayor Andrea Matrosovs was absent.
Bordignon said he preferred the continuity of keeping the same integrity commissioner already under contract.
“Continuing on through this term with no interruption would be my preference,” he said.
The town’s contract with its current integrity commissioner, Suzanne Craig, expires on December 31, 2023 and council had two choices on the matter: extend Craig’s contract or start an RFP process. The majority of council preferred the RFP route.
Members of council were effusive in their praise for the job that Craig has done, but noted that the town has the RFP process in place to ensure taxpayers get the best value for their money.
“All options should be on the table,” said Coun. Paula Hope.
CAO Shawn Everitt said town staff would prepare the RFP soon and the process should take approximately three months.