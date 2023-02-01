This weekend, Tim Hortons is supporting Special Olympics across Canada by selling a special Choose to Include Special Olympic doughnut.
All proceeds from the sales will be donated back to Special Olympics.
To help promote the event, members of the Gananoque Police Service, as well as local Special Olympics athletes, will be at Tim Hortons Gananoque on Friday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to collect donations.
Tim Hortons in Gananoque is located at 713 King Street.
“We’ll be supporting the event by attending the Gananoque location on Friday with a number of officers, athletes and coaches from around the jurisdiction,” said Scott Gee, Gananoque Police Chief.
“It’s another one of those community engagements to really create awareness for Special Olympics. The fundraising initiative itself at the drive-through will likely generate some proceeds to go towards Special Olympics Ontario and our local branches. In a bigger picture, it’s to promote awareness for Special Olympics and, in general, the inclusivity of the organization.”
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)