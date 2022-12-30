BRUCE COUNTY – The county’s economic development team has won a highly competitive national award that brings the opportunity to promote Bruce internationally, at a major exhibition and conference in Cannes, France, March 14-17.
The award was offered through the Economic Developers Association of Canada. The application required the economic development team to prepare a case for the identification and promotion of Bruce County. The team was successful, beating out applications from across Canada.
The prize is the opportunity to attend the annual MIPIM event. MIPIM is the world’s leading real estate market event; in 2022 it was attended by over 2,400 global companies and attracted over 26,000 participants from around the globe, with the goal of finding new investment opportunities.
The prize, valued at approximately $15,000, includes a booth in the Canadian section of the event, four registrations for delegates, access to the database of investors prior to the event, onsite media relations, inclusion in the scheduled part of the conference to provide a speech related to opportunities in Bruce County, a free article in the MIPIM news section, and inclusion in the Canadian-focused networking opportunities. County Warden Chris Peabody will be invited as a special delegate.
Jeff Loney, economic development manager, told council about the award, stressing that it will “raise the profile of Bruce County.”
County Coun. Steve Hammell, Arran-Elderslie, said, “This is amazing news.”
County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores, suggested working with the Nuclear Innovation Institute on the conference. “This is a huge opportunity,” he said.
County Coun. Kenneth Craig, Kincardine, wondered how the award will translate into “feet on the ground at the local level.”
Loney answered him by saying, “The process is ongoing.”
Peabody congratulated the planning and economic development team.
CAO Derrick Thomson commended Loney for his work, saying his expertise was of great benefit. “He’s doing tremendous work.”