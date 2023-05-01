The cost for local children attending town summer camp is not rising.
Chatham-Kent Council voted unanimously at its April 24 meeting to keep summer camp fees the same as last year.
The fees will remain at $61 for the Stay-N-Play camps and $127 for the KIDventure camps held in Ridgetown, Blenheim, Chatham, Dresden, Thamesville, Tilbury, Wallaceburg and Wheatley.
Administration recommended raising the summer camp user fee to $75 for Stay-NPlay camps and $156 for the KIDventure camps due to rising expenses to operate the camps and staff wages and training.
These programs offer a fun, interactive, and safe environment for children aged 4-12 to continue to be active during the summer months.
Last year, over 3,000 children across Chatham-Kent attended the camps, which provide a childcare option for parents and programs including arts and crafts, sports and activities, daily swimming and weekly field trips and local outings.
Chatham Ward 6 Councillor Brock McGregor entered a motion to modify the administration’s recommendation to include future rate increases in the multi-year budget along with other municipal user fees, such as baseball and soccer field rentals and pre-player fees.
“We typically do that around budget time, and I think with the four-year budget, we have an opportunity to look at this in a way that gives families and users some cost certainty over time,” McGregor said.
McGregor said access to those quality and affordable summer camps is more important than ever with families struggling financially.
“I know these camps are really important for childcare during the eight-week school break during the summer,” said McGregor.