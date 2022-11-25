WALKERTON – Despite bone-chilling winds at the third annual Downtown Christmas Market on Nov. 18, shoppers turned out in merry crowds, to enjoy the ambiance, get a jump-start on holiday gift buying, and have a bit of family fun.
The event held by the municipality, and Walkerton businesses, featured items from jewelry to food, candles to games. There was plenty of entertainment, and a warming area with bonfires and picnic tables near the library.
One popular area was the new Reindeer Room operated by the Walkerton Rotary Club – a chance to partake of some warming drinks in a beautifully decorated outdoor lounge.
The weather really doesn’t matter, when it comes to having a great time, getting into the Christmas spirit, and making the most of all that downtown Walkerton has to offer.