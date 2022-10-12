Exactly 100 years after Petrolia stopped to dedicate the newly designed cenotaph in Victoria Park to those who fought in the First World War, people stopped again to rededicate the monument to those who served.
On Sept. 24, 1922, just four years after the guns went silent at the end of the First World War, those who fell in Petrolia and Enniskillen Township were honoured by the unveiling of the cenotaph in Victoria Park.
That day, says local historian Martin Dillon, the Petrolia’s Citizen Band performed patriotic songs. Major Fairbanks originally unveiled the monument designed by Emanuel Hahn. The cenotaph features a statue of a Canadian soldier from the First World War, standing at a battlefield grave. His helmet is slung over his shoulder with his left hand on the cross with his right hand holding his rifle.
The cenotaph was completely restored in 2012. The entire joint between the monument and base was removed and resealed with lime mortar. The cenotaph was hand washed, sealed and the inscriptions were hand painted.
The cenotaph was re-dedicated on Saturday afternoon on its 100th anniversary in a ceremony which had many similarities with the original dedication.
Both featured the minister of the First Baptist Church in Petrolia as pointed out by Pastor Alex Craig, as he addressed those assembled. Petrolia Mayor Brad Loosely also spoke, as well as Enniskillen Township Mayor Kevin Marriott. Petrolia Mayor Preston performed these duties a century ago.
And a number of dignitaries laid wreaths, including Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey who said there would not have been a concession in Enniskillen or a street in Petrolia who would not have had a young person in uniform or had been affected by the conflict in someway.
Petrolia Legion President Dennis Laker and Sergeant-at-Arms Philip Laker laid wreaths for the Petrolia Legion.