Alix village council approved a contractor for much-needed work on the municipal lagoon after estimates for the work continued to skyrocket over the past few years. The decision was made at the May 17 regular meeting of council.
After the meeting village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Michelle White provided the ECA Review with the tender information and resolution passed by council.
The tender was prepared by MPE Engineering and it was noted in a May 17 memo the tender included work on sewage lagoon cells 5 and 6.
Three offers were received by the village, including Nu Edge Construction ($2,718,477.25), Bettenson Sand and Gravel ($3,496,379.75) and Boom Construction ($6,336,885.55).
MPE noted in its memo Nu Edge, the low bidder, provided the proper bonding, insurance and safety qualifications so the engineering firm recommended that company be awarded the work.
Councillors unanimously resolved that the Alix lagoon upgrade project be awarded to Nu Edge Construction Ltd. in the amount of $2,718,477.25.
Over the past few years the village council was stymied by its efforts to upgrade the lagoon as inflation caused some estimates to grow by millions of dollars.
When contacted May 18 about the tender award, Mayor Rob Fehr said it was “great news” to see the much-needed project proceed at last.
Police commander
Councillors hosted newly appointed Bashaw RCMP commander Sgt. Trent Clevland at the meeting. Fehr said Clevland seems to be a community-minded guy and councillors were impressed with him.
“He’s very invested, loves the area,” said Fehr. Bashaw had been waiting for a new full-time commander since S/Sgt. Bruce Holiday took over the Stettler detachment.
The minimum amount
Councillors passed a resolution that on at least three occasions this year the municipality will let residents know a minimum tax levy is coming to the Village of Alix in 2024. Such a levy is a minimum property tax bill regardless of the assessed value of a property.
It was noted in the agenda memo that introducing a minimum property tax bill of $400 would affect about 8.5 per cent of local taxpayers.
Fehr stated councillors want staff to get information on the levy out to residents as soon as possible through multiple methods.
Visitors to the lake
Councillors passed a resolution to have a QR code designed which would link to a document which would be sent to an active email of choice, and which would be posted publicly on signage around Alix Lake.
The idea was brought up at a previous council meeting that having a QR code that can be scanned by cell phones would allow visitors to the village to give feedback on their Alix Lake experience while letting the village know more about who is visiting the attraction.
Mayor Fehr noted a written logbook is also going to be installed.
For the record...
Fehr stated councillors reviewed the village’s electronic recording of council meetings policy and decided to leave it in effect without change.
The mayor stated councillors discussed whether or not the policy which allows the village to record council meetings was necessary.
Councillors agreed the public should be informed council meetings may be recorded although he pointed out most of the meetings are not recorded.
Fehr stated the policy was introduced several years ago when the village noted some people who were attending council meetings were becoming “more aggressive” and weren’t always following the proper decorum for such meetings.