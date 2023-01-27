Ontario’s fire marshal is probing a fatal fire at an apartment in St. Thomas that caused an estimated $400,000 in damage, the head of the city's fire department said.
Crews were called to the blaze at a two-storey apartment at 17 Mitchell St., near downtown St. Thomas, just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, said Kim Destun, chief fire prevention officer with the city’s fire department.
“Crews were able to knock down the fire fairly quickly and contain the damage to the one unit,” she said.
Firefighters searching a heavily damaged unit on the upper floor located a deceased person, Destun said, noting their identity is not being released pending notification of next-of-kin.
All other tenants in the building were able to escape, and nobody was hurt.
“Smoke alarms in the unit and in the hallways worked and alerted all the other residents, and they were able to get out safely right away,” Destun said.
Investigators with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal were at the scene Friday afternoon. The fire marshal’s office probes the origin, cause and circumstance of all fires involving fatalities or serious injuries.
Damage from Thursday’s blaze is estimated at $400,000, Destun said.
Ontario’s Fire Marshal recorded 133 fire-related deaths last year, the highest number of such deaths in more than 20 years. “The death toll is going up, and we need to have smoke alarms in our houses,” Destun said.