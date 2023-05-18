A Kaslo-area man has said he wants to be tried by a judge alone on charges he tried to burn down a downtown business in the community last December.
Alejandro Calderon did not appear at the May 9 hearing in Nelson to answer charges of mischief, break and enter, and arson. His layer, Don White, represented him as his agent. White said his client wanted to proceed with a preliminary inquiry in the case, and if it should move forward, he wanted to be tried by a Supreme Court judge alone.
Provincial Court Judge Craig Sicotte granted the request.
A preliminary inquiry is used in serious criminal cases to determine whether the evidence assembled by the Crown against an accused person is sufficient to proceed with a trial. With Calderon facing a possible sentence up to life in prison for the arson, White said the preliminary inquiry was appropriate.
Calderon was charged after a man was caught trying to burn down the Home Hardware in Kaslo’s historic downtown on December 6. After getting in an argument with staff earlier in the day, the man broke the front door, threw a jerry can into the building and set it on fire. He was stopped by a passerby and several others were able to put out the blaze.
Calderon is currently in a treatment centre in the Lower Mainland. Details of his bail hearing and conditions are under a publication ban.
The preliminary inquiry is set to occur on May 23.
Calderon is also currently being tried on assault charges in connection with an incident from February of last year. The Crown presented its evidence in January. The second day of that trial is expected to start June 13.