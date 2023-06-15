The second installment of “Walk”aw Days 2023 will be occurring in conjunction with the weekly Farmer’s Market on Saturday. June 17th from 10 am – 2 pm. As with the event held in May, the section of 1st Street South from the east end of the Co-op grocery store parking lot to Railway Ave will be closed to vehicle traffic during those hours. As organizers and the local businesses feel their way through this inaugural year, they will be experimenting to find the best time to hold the events and making improvements as they go. After the May event, some expressed a desire to hold it in conjunction with the weekly Farmers Market. Since many come to town specifically for the Market, the “Walk”aw Days specials would be another attraction for them.
Special features for this running of “Walk”aw Days include Rhubarb Fest at the library from 10 am to 1 pm, a Giant Indoor Sidewalk Sale at the Wakaw Pharmacy where shoppers can enjoy the cool airconditioned climate while they find deals on footwear, giftware, bath and beauty items, toys, and even more. Then shoppers can continue down the street to the Co-op hardware store for their garage sale that includes discounts on culled lumber. Hometown Foods will have specials on donuts and freezies and the Wakaw Inn will be featuring chili and a bun starting at 11:00 am. It will also be a perfect time to stroll further down the street to Cedar Ridge’s seasonal greenhouse and of course, stop in to see what’s new with the ladies at She-Can whose Saturday operating hours coordinate well with both the Farmer’s Market and this installment of “Walk”aw Day.
For additional fun, there will be cornhole sets available for some spontaneous fun. If the name cornhole isn’t familiar, it is also known as sack toss, bean bag toss, tailgate toss, and doghouse to name just some of the various names attributed to it. So, plan to make an excursion of it. Take in the Farmers Market, check out what Rhubarb Fest is all about, and then make a loop around and through the businesses that line both sides of 1st Street South before finishing back at the Farmer’s Market to pick up that item that you needed time to think about.