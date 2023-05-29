John Dolimount shot a 63 and Wendy Giberson a 66 to earn the right to take the traditional drink from the rubber boot as champions of the 2023 John Sappier Memorial Rubber Boot golf championship on Saturday, May 24, at the Woodstock and Curling Club.
“It was a great day for golfing,” said Shawn Sappier, organizer of the annual tournament named in honour of his late father, a long-time member of the Woodstock golf club.
The Rubber Boot traditionally kicks off the tournament season at the Woodstock course.
Dolimount and Giberson put their names on the championship trophies for the first time.
Dolimount’s low net of 63 beat runners-up Les Gibson, Will Linder and Bob Wilson by four strokes. Keith Black finished fifth with a 68 in the field of 27 golfers.
Giberson finished the tournament five strokes ahead of Joycelyn Keirstead’s 71 to capture the title. Reigning champions Angela Welsh finished third with a net 72, followed by Debbie Grant with a 75 and Tammy Polchies with a 77 in the nine-women field.
Sappier, who was reigning men’s champion, said the warm temperature, despite a brisk breeze, and good course conditions made for a great day of golfing and an enjoyable event.
Giberson also captured the women's title for “closest to the pin,” while Mike Duffley earned the Jack Kitchen Memorial Trophy for closest to the pin among the men.
Keirstead and Stephen Hygard captured the Kelti M. Burnett Memorial as shootout winners.
Shawn Sappier and his son Skylar presented the trophies in honour of their father and grandfather, respectively.