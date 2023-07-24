A new Saint John rec program offers to bring the party to you, free of charge.
Staff and councillors were in Kings Square Monday to launch the Community Block Party Trailer, a 14-foot trailer stocked with a barbecue, generator, tent, speakers, tables, chairs and other supplies for neighbourhood events.
"I assume we're going to use that thing to the max because it's a great community builder," said Mayor Donna Reardon. "If you want to get to know your neighbours and you want to get your kids together, it's great for that."
The trailer is one of five new recreation initiatives unveiled by the city last fall, which also includes a disc golf course, which opened in January, the Passport to Parks event series, as well as plans to acquire off-road wheelchairs by the fall, and create a designated cricket field, with location scouting underway, according to a press release.
According to Jen Reed, the city receives about fifty bookings for park events a summer. She said this project responds to what staff heard was a barrier to hosting events.
"This is something where, we reached out to the community, and they said an obstacle to hosting events is, you have to rent the generator, you have to rent the speaker, there's costs involved in it," said Jen Reed, community services manager for the city. "We've essentially taken everything that you need to host a block party and it's completely free of charge."
Residents can book the trailer at least two weeks in advance and the city will drop it off and pick it back up. Reed said a staff member will accompany the trailer and help with setup for the first year of the project. The project is budgeted for $45,000 in year one, with the costs for the staff member coming out of operational funds, Reed said.
"We want to make sure it's a big success," said Reed, adding that as the trailer is used they'll take note of things that should be added.
Reardon said "neighbourhood builders" like this project strengthen neighbourhoods and promote resiliency.
"If you're in a neighbourhood where you always drive, you may not know your neighbours as well," she said. "If you get to know your neighbours (and say) 'I look out for you,' that does build that community."
The trailer also contains barricades, safety cones, recycling and trash cans, a volleyball net, water jug, coolers, lawn games and other accessories. Reardon said the crown jewel is the generator and the speaker system.
"Big game changer. There's no party without music," she said.
More information, including on how to reserve the trailer, is available at http://www.saintjohn.ca/blockparty.