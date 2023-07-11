WELLINGTON NORTH ‒ Councillors are still unsure how to deal with the electoral divide but most feel changing the ward boundaries isn't the solution.
While Wellington North's council were open to debating the merits of a change and seeking resident feedback at Monday's council meeting, most expressed they didn’t feel a ward boundary change would make enough of a difference to spend money on.
The new report, received during the meeting, suggested three options:
- downsize from four to two wards using Highway 6 as an east-west boundary line
- get rid of wards and move to an at-large system where all four councillors would represent all of Wellington North
- do nothing
“I’m all in favour of saving the money and there being little change,” said Coun. Steve McCabe, during the meeting. “But this is a neat report to have and is an eye-opener of what we can expect for the future.”
It would cost $60,000 if council chose to look into modifying ward boundaries.
Coun. Sherry Burke was opposed to spending on a change that may result in another imperfect ward system.
“My concern is if we’re looking to try (and close the divide), downsizing wards isn’t the way to go about it,” said Burke. “If we’re looking to do wards, in my opinion, I think it’s best just to leave it alone as opposed to going East and West because we’re not really fixing anything.”
In Wellington County, Guelph Eramosa, Centre Wellington and Wellington North use a ward system. Puslinch, Minto, Mapleton, Erin all vote at large.
On the other hand, Coun. Penny Renken was unsure about an at-large system after receiving comments from people worried about not having wards.
“In their previous jurisdiction, (some community members) were saying all the councillors were voted in from one particular dense area in their township,” said Renken. “They felt all the perks given went to that one area where these four councillors lived rather than dispersing it evenly throughout the township.”
Currently, wards one, two and four have a "much higher electorate" than three. A maximum variance of -25 to 33 per cent is generally accepted to achieve voter parity.
In 2022, wards four and two had the highest percentage of electors, close to 30 per cent each.
But while Renken, Burke, and McCabe agreed that they didn’t feel the issue was worth spending on, Mayor Andy Lennox, who proposed the report earlier this year, was opposed to reading the information and doing nothing.
“There is a perception that (a north and south divide) exists and I believe to ignore it is doing a disservice to the people that we serve,” said Lennox. “To do nothing about it, it misses an opportunity to provide leadership in that regard.”
The Association of Municipalities Ontario (AMO) says out of 417 municipalities that hold elections the breakdown is 59 per cent for at large, 32 per cent for ward and 9 per cent use both methods.
Council voted 3:1 to receive the report but leave wards as they are.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.