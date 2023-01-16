Nomination forms are now being accepted by Medicine Hat College for their annual Honorary Applied Degree. All information submitted is confidential and all members of the public are invited to nominate a deserving member of the community.
“The community considers achievement in a number of areas,” said Kevin Shufflebotham, president of MHC. “Anything from scholarship to the advancement of learning, social responsibility, creativity, innovation and public service.”
The number of nominations received varies from year to year. Last year they received more than 10, but normally it averages at about three per year. Once nominated, a sub-committee of general academic council takes a look and makes a recommendation to the general academic council, who then make a recommendation to the board. The board has the final say on who receives the honorary academic degree.
“There are so many exceptional people in our community that truly make a difference to our region,” said Shufflebotham, “and the honorary applied degree is one way Medicine Hat can acknowledge those contributions.”
MHC first awarded an honorary applied degree in 2005 to Terry Brekko. Elder Charlie Fox was the recipient of last year’s award. If an individual has been put forward for nomination but didn’t receive the honorary academic degree, they can be nominated again.
“I hope that if individuals know of anyone deserving that they consider to put their name forward,” said Shufflebotham.
The application deadline is Jan. 31. For more information, visit the MHC website.
Nomination forms can also be downloaded from mhc.ab.ca. Along with the completed form, there is the opportunity to include letters of support.
The selected candidate will receive the award at MHC’s annual convocation ceremony on June 9, 2023.
