Six months after Mike Henry was given the interim CAO job and tasked with helping find a new chief administrative officer, a new CAO will be in place: Mike Henry.
Henry will lose his interim tag March 10. Along with being the current interim CAO for Southwest Middlesex since Sept. 13, he has been the CAO for the Municipality of Thames Centre since January 2020. He served in Thames Centre as director of community services and facilities for four years before that, and his resume has manager of operations in Amherstburg before that.
Henry shared the interim position with treasurer Kristen McGill after former CAO Jill Bellchamber-Glazier departed to take the top chief administrator position at the Municipality of Kincardine.
The decision by council was made in a closed session after its meeting the evening of Jan. 25.
Henry had been described as a progressive leader in administration by his last two hirers.
“Mike has great academic credentials, including a Master of Public Administration degree as well as an incredible energy and passion for local government and administration. His demonstrated innovation in previous roles, strong financial acumen and engagement of community stakeholders really impressed us,” said Mayor Alan Mayhew in a press release.
“His progressive thinking and commitment to advancing our community will be helpful as we propel our municipality forward. Council is thrilled to be making this exciting announcement as we chart a positive course into 2023,” added Mayhew.
“I am thrilled and thankful for the trust that Southwest Middlesex Council has placed in me. I look forward to working with council and the great team at Southwest Middlesex as we work hard to provide exceptional service to our community,” said Henry in the release.
An invitation for applications from the municipality originally had the deadline for applying as Nov. 25. The salary was advertised as between $113,587 and $132,881, though it was under review.
Interested candidates were to send their resumes to Henry.