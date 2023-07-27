Huron Perth Public Health has issued a warning regarding the increasing cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, in the region.
The surge in infections has prompted health officials to urge residents to prioritize vaccination as the most effective means of preventing the spread of this highly contagious respiratory tract infection. Statistics released by the health department reveal a significant increase in the number of reported cases.
In 2022, the region recorded a mere three cases of whooping cough. However, since the beginning of this year, the number has increased to 21 confirmed cases. Similar numbers are seen across Ontario.
The pertussis vaccine, which is part of the Ontario publicly-funded vaccine schedule, offers a reliable defence against the infection. The vaccine is given to infants who receive their primary doses at 2, 4, 6, and 18 months of age, followed by booster shots at 4-6 years and 14-16 years of age. In addition to children’s vaccination, pregnant individuals are also advised to take proactive measures to protect their newborns from pertussis. Pregnant individuals can receive tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) immunization, which offers protection to themselves and passes on antibodies to protect the newborn. Studies estimate that the Tdap immunization during pregnancy can shield approximately 90% of infants less than three months old from contracting the illness.
Health officials have suggested that the recent surge in whooping cough cases may be due to delays in routine immunizations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic disrupted regular healthcare services, including vaccines, leading to missed or postponed immunizations for many children.
Parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to ensure that their children remain up-to-date with their routine immunizations, including the pertussis vaccine. “The illness can be serious for infants younger than 12 months of age who are not vaccinated or who have not received all doses of the pertussis vaccine,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health for Huron Perth. “Young children have the highest risk for severe complications, such as hospitalization and death, if they get sick.”
Pertussis is characterized by a severe hacking cough followed by a distinct high-pitched intake of breath that resembles a "whoop." While it was once primarily considered a childhood disease, whooping cough now affects young children who have not completed their full course of vaccinations and teenagers and adults whose immunity has waned over time.
The Huron Perth Public Health website addresses the concerns and notes, “Stay home except to seek medical attention. If your child has symptoms of pertussis, contact your primary care provider as soon as possible. Avoid contact with others, especially young children who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated against the illness. In addition, wash your hands often, cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, and clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.”