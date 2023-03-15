GUYSBOROUGH – If you’re looking to get in on the ground floor of the expanding renewable energy field in Nova Scotia, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) may have a job for you.
Last week, the MODG began the recruitment process for the newly created energy transition manager onshore/offshore wind development position.
In an interview with The Journal March 13, MODG CAO Barry Carroll said much of the wind power on the drawing board for emerging industries – like the recent EA approved EverWind Fuels green hydrogen and ammonia plant in Point Tupper, and Port Hawkesbury Paper Wind, which submitted an Environmental Assessment (EA) registration document for the Goose Harbour Lake Wind Farm last January – will be located on Crown lands in the MODG. When all is said and done, there is the potential for as many as 400 wind turbines in the municipality.
The new energy transition manager position is meant to help inform the public as wind projects move forward, as well as liaise with industry and the provincial and federal governments as the region moves towards a green energy future.
Carroll said, “We went to the provincial and federal governments and said, ‘Look, this is a lot for us. We’re a small community and we need some help.’ So, we’re having discussions with both levels of government with helping us deal with the companies, dealing with communities, dealing with the other levels of government and potential developers that are out there…and were hiring somebody; the energy transition manager…that will be our point person on onshore and offshore wind.”
While MODG is working with industry, Carroll said the municipality is not taking a position for or against any proposed wind project in the area. They are working, he said, “to position ourselves so that we understand how it’s [development] going to impact the community; how we can lessen the negative impacts if there are any. That’s the reason we’re going to be doing the community impact study [in Goldboro where potential windfarms may be located]…and hiring somebody full time to work in this space, to work with community, to work with stakeholders and different levels of government.”
The financial benefits of potential wind projects located on Crown land in the MODG can be calculated using the provincial formula that stipulates municipal units will receive $7000 per megawatt (MW) of wind power generated within their boundaries. Employment opportunities and economic spinoffs can also be expected to positively impact the municipality. Currently, proposed land-based windfarms will operate with wind turbines that generate 4.5 MW. The windfarm Port Hawkesbury Paper Wind is proposing near Goose Harbour Lake is expected to generate 130 MW with 29 turbines.
The competition for the energy transition manager onshore/offshore wind development position closes on Friday, March 31. The ideal candidate should have a background in the energy industry along with business acumen and a strong community relations skill set. For more information, visit modg.ca.