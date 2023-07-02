NAPIER - St. Mary's Church and cemetery in Napier is the oldest remaining pioneer church in Middlesex County. This church was constructed in 1841. The annual church service at St. Mary's was held on the last Sunday, June 25. Even though this church has been closed for decades, the traditional event is still performed once a year. St. Mary's Church is not only a religious temple, but a historical monument that makes the entire county proud.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you