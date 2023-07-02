NAPIER - St. Mary's Church and cemetery in Napier is the oldest remaining pioneer church in Middlesex County. This church was constructed in 1841. The annual church service at St. Mary's was held on the last Sunday, June 25. Even though this church has been closed for decades, the traditional event is still performed once a year. St. Mary's Church is not only a religious temple, but a historical monument that makes the entire county proud.
St. Mary's Church annual service
- David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Middlesex Banner
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Complete list of Canada Day events
- Quebec Elvis wins Penticton festival
- Nadeau goes in first round of NHL draft
- Meet the Green team from Wiltse School
- Kyle Rougeau earns prestigious scholarship
- Graduation, friends forever
- Meet the valedictorians for Princess Margaret
- Trainer, Holmes take exception to UBCM criticism
- Letters to the Editor (4): Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Summerland Legion again hosting Canada Day