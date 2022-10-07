As Election Day quickly approaches, candidates running for councillor in Wards 3 were given one final chance to plead their case for votes.
Opening up the night was councillor John Wright, who is seeking re-election.
Wright, who has been in the Ridgetown area for 65 years, informed the crowd he is a business owner in Highgate with seven full-time employees. He added he belongs to service clubs, such as being the past president of Ridgetown Kiwanis, past president of East Kent association and being a fireman here for 22 years.
He said one of the biggest concerns he has is budget-increasing concerns.
“Right now, our budget for Chatham-Kent is $1 million a day. With the inflation rate now at 8 percent, we are looking at $80,000 a day extra just to run Chatham-Kent. This is going to be a big concern come budget time,” he said.
Wright added that council could only make so many cuts on buildings and services. He added that council would perhaps have to start looking at a freeze on hiring new employees.
Wright said there are mandated budgets over which council has no control.
“The government tells us how to maintain them, how to cut the grass, the fire department, the police, affordable housing… that’s all mandated by the government,” he said. We have to abide by it. We don’t really get a vote on that, which is a big part of our budget per year.”
He also highlighted Lakeshore erosion, the Wheatley explosion, tree accountability, urban and rural, keeping existing buildings, concerns of whether Chatham-Kent can afford a new downtown center, drug abuse, suicides, mental health issues and homeless issues as being major issues.
Wright said in the future, concerns will be electric stations for charging cars and natural gas will be replaced by the year 2040.
The Ward 3 councillor also said one of the latest issues has been development fees on new buildings, which will, on average, add approximately $17,000.
Also in attendance was Moréna McDonald, who is also running for councillor. McDonald grew up in Ridgetown and attended the University of Guelph, Ridgetown Campus, for environmental management.
“That’s where I started to really reconnect with the community again. In that program, I took water and wastewater treatment, as well as some of the agriculture courses, and I really enjoyed it,” she said.
Before then, McDonald said she learned a lot from her time as a reporter, where she said she spent a lot of time covering council meetings.
“That was a really great way to learn about the challenges our community faces and the people who work and volunteer to address them,” she said. “I learned a lot about what our community was facing at the time, and I continued to stay informed.”
McDonald said the last few years have been difficult for the community to connect.
“It’s really important that in our future, we all come together in order to make our community thrive,” she said.
She highlighted one of the main things for East Kent is finding ways to connect through more community initiatives and larger-scale events.
“I think that through collaboration and communication, we can achieve really great things in this world,” she said.
She said some of the things important to her are needing to protect small businesses, community groups, local services, town hall buildings, rural infrastructures, transit for all residents to get across the municipality and protect the environment. Hence, it remains possible to enjoy lakes, beaches and forests for generations to come.
“I want to see East-Kent thrive, and people want to see more happen in our ward from Rondeau, Ridgetown, Highgate, Thamesville, Bothwell, ZoneCenter and everywhere in between. That’s what I hope to achieve as a councillor,” she said.
Matt Lamarche, also from Ridgetown, is running for councillor as well.
Lamarche said he has a background in agriculture. He said he believed running for council would be a good opportunity to learn about the community and see what happens in council.
“One of the things about this position is that I’m not going to sit up here and tell you I can solve all problems. I’m not going to make empty promises,” he said.