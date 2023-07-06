Community Futures Oxford is celebrating 30 years of supporting small businesses and community economic development in the county.
The organization recently held its annual general meeting and since inception, it has distributed more than $24 million in loans and equity to 417 businesses that were starting or growing in the community. This directly impacted 3,294 jobs. Since 1993, 368 grants have been awarded to the tune of $1.3 million.
General Manager Alan Simm said things have changed over 30 years. “We went from one loan fund to now having three. We went from renting an office of 1600 square feet to owning a 2700 square foot building. We now have a total of four staff, and the loan limit went from $75,000 in year one to $300,000.”
Community Futures Oxford specializes in providing term loans to small businesses. Entrepreneurs can access an Investment Fund, Sand Plains Community Development Fund, or the Future Oxford Legacy Fund. “All three funds are available to small business clients. They are separate and have different eligibility criteria. Financing in amounts up to $300,000 is available from two of them, and up to $100,000 is available from the Future Oxford Legacy Fund,” added Simm.
Two funds were added in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) and the Oxford Economic Stimulus Fund (OESF). “The RRRF, which is now closed, provided loans of up to $60,000 to businesses and not-for-profit organizations affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19. The RRRF was funded by the Government of Canada via FedDev Ontario.” The OESF was fully disbursed this past year and is now closed. Simm said it was a partnership with Oxford County, Oxford Connection, and Community Futures Oxford.
In addition to funding streams, Simm said the organization can help entrepreneurs with business start-up and business planning questions in one-on-one advisory sessions. “Personalized business planning advice is provided by a qualified business consultant, and we have businesses seminars. Topics on improving business management skills are presented by guest speakers who are experts in their respective fields.” He added a lot of information is available to clients interested in starting a business and on their website at www.cfoxford.ca.
As for what is on deck for the future, Simm said the Community Futures board wants to explore an entrepreneurial Hub model, something trending across the province. “The primary objective will be to explore the feasibility of an entrepreneurship Hub or Hubs. Innovation Guelph was engaged as a consultant to perform this study, and they have provided an in-depth report with recommendations.” He added the organization must understand and stay connected to the emerging needs of the community. “Our ongoing communication will provide us with the opportunity to reach entrepreneurial individuals and families who have exciting ideas to further strengthen the county through their business ventures.”
2023 Award Winners
Community Futures Oxford also presented their annual awards of excellence to three recipients. The Entrepreneur of the Year went to Jodi Pendry from Terra Nova Nordic Spa just south of Hickson. “I am honoured to receive the award. The recognition is humbling. It takes a lot of perseverance, hard work, and support. I can’t forget the great staff I have who have created a space like ours. I love the challenge and so far, the outcomes. I suppose this is what entrepreneurship is all about,” said Pendry.
The Young Entrepreneur of the Year was won by Jessica Eterno of Sew Stylish Wedding Works in Ingersoll. Eterno said it is great to be a part of Oxford County and the amazing community of Ingersoll. “I really appreciate all the support we have received throughout the years. I am grateful to Community Futures Oxford for allowing me to be able to continue the legacy of Sew Stylish.”
The winner of the Community Economic Development Project of the Year is the Oxford Invitational Youth Robotics Challenge.