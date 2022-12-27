GLENCOE - Hopes that the renovated Southwest Middlesex Recreation Centre -- formerly the Glencoe Memorial Arena -- would be ready for January have been dashed with a new completion timeline around May or June. Operations would start in September.
This news came after the discovery of asbestos and the cancellation of the generator changing the delivery package and bumping receipt back.
“It’s unfortunate; Covid did not help the circumstances. You have a lot of things that are coming in late,” said acting co-CAO Mike Henry.
“You’re actually going to see your arena come to a bit of a crawl with the construction. You’re going to see days where there’s nobody there,” explained Henry.
Money will be saved because despite a lack of revenue, arenas usually lose money. The latest cost estimate for renovations was $6.3 million.