Crescent Heights High School Theatre Arts Program students travelled to New York from April 11-18, with teacher and trip organizer Jennifer Davies presenting highlights to the board last week.
The program tries to have a trip each year but due to the pandemic this was the first in a few years. The last trip to New York was in 2018 and there was one to California in 2019. Since the 2018 trip, 15 students, out of an average of 30 per year in the program, have pursued musical theatre, dance or some other type of performing arts post graduation.
The group had six full days and the two travelling days in New York. Two highlights of the trip were the Broadway Student Summit, where students attended six workshops over the two days it took place, and Broadway Dance Centre, where they got to choose two classes from a wide selection of choices.
Four of the evenings involved taking in shows: Moulin Rouge, Aladdin, & Juliet and Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Among the many things crammed into the trip were a Yankee baseball game, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 5th Avenue Celebration, backstage tour of Radio City Music Hall, 9/11 Memorial Museum, Haunted Manhattan Theatre Tour and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Davies thanked the board for its support of the program and the trip. She also acknowledged the vast amount of community support the program receives. More than 6,000 people bought tickets to the 19 shows between the senior and junior musicals this year. The trip was almost fully covered financially from ticket sales to the musicals and other fundraising efforts the students engaged in.